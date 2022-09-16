Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

