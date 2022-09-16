Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

PNFP opened at $83.86 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

