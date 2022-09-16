Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $185.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

