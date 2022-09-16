Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 1,777 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

