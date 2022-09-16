Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 7,113 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.