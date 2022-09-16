Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,716 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

