Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,135 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

