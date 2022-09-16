Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 19,967 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,967 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

