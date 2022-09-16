Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 41,260 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,260 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,711,000 after acquiring an additional 215,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

TSM opened at $77.98 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

