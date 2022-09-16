Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $73,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $36,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $5,293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Tilray by 2,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.