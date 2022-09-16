Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $90,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

