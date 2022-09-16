Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,253,872 shares changing hands.

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Health and Nutrition, and Global Health and Other.

