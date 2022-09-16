Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00010645 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00283158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,372 coins and its circulating supply is 563,056 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.