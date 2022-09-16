Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of TOI opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncology Institute will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,601,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,249,082.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,705 shares of company stock worth $1,982,584. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

