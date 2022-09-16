Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

