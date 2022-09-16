Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.47.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
