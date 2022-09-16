Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$56.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.78 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.49 EPS.

Ooma Trading Up 6.4 %

OOMA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ooma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ooma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ooma by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

