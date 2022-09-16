Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $6,559.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 576.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Opacity’s genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opacity’s official website is www.opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

