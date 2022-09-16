OpenDAO Market Capitalization Tops $24.74 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005486 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

