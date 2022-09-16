OpenOcean Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $548,214.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000409 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean (OOE) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

