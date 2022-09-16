Opium Market Cap Reaches $678,731.93 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Opium has a total market cap of $678,731.93 and approximately $74,243.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The official website for Opium is www.opium.network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network.

Opium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

