Oppenheimer Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.48.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $338.60 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

