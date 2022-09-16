Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.29. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SIVB opened at $379.03 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $355.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day moving average of $463.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

