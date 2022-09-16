Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. Oracle has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,334,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,558,000 after purchasing an additional 312,684 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

