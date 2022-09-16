Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $70.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

