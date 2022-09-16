Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $70.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Orchid has a total market cap of $70.89 million and $4.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079230 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.