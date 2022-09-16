OriginTrail Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $69.64 million and $843,194.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 326.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,483.12 or 0.67533958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00829669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on November 21st, 2017. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars.

