Orion Protocol Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005661 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.21 million and $4.25 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 576.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

