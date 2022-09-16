Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

