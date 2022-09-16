OVR (OVR) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

OVR (OVR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OVR has a market cap of $14.37 million and $1.92 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OVR has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR’s genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

