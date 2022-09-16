Oxbull.tech (OXB) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $2.59 million and $5,962.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech
Receive News & Updates for Oxbull.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxbull.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.