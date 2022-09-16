Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Oxen has a market cap of $12.46 million and $578,012.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,729.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00171855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00281953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00753760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00604166 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00262727 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,921,799 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

