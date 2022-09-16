Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $88.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $794,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

