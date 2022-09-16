Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £151.48 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($26.15) per share, for a total transaction of £151.48 ($183.04).
Oxford Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,030 ($24.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,129.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
Further Reading
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.