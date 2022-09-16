Oxygen (OXY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $294,394.00

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Oxygen has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $294,394.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00078504 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 37,037,724 coins. Oxygen’s official website is www.oxygen.org. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxygen is a DeFi prime brokerage service built on Solana and powered by Serum's on-chain infrastructure. Built to support 100s of millions of users, it serves as a permissionless, cheap, and scalable protocol that democratizes borrowing, lending, and trading with leverage and allows users to make the most of their capital. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

