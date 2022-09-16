PAID Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,889.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $22,889.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.51 or 0.38846432 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00103151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users."

