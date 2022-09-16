Pakcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,597.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Pakcoin has a market cap of $224,112.99 and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pakcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00280933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026540 BTC.

About Pakcoin

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/)THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the worldFAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan.INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a PakistaniWallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.