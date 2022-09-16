Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PANW opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

