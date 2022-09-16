Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 26

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.36) to GBX 26 ($0.31) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

PAF stock opened at GBX 17.70 ($0.21) on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.46. The firm has a market cap of £339.22 million and a P/E ratio of 590.00.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

