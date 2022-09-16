Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target Cut to GBX 26

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.36) to GBX 26 ($0.31) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Pan African Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
PAF stock opened at GBX 17.70 ($0.21) on Wednesday. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.46. The firm has a market cap of £339.22 million and a P/E ratio of 590.00.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.