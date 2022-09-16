Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $546,332.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,452,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 2.2 %

FNA opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -42.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $42,541,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 740,003 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

