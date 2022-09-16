Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.14.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.74. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$25.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$885.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. Insiders purchased 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086 over the last 90 days.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

