Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $10,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

