Park National Corp OH Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.91 and a 200-day moving average of $263.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.