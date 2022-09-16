Park National Corp OH Has $13.53 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

