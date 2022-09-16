Park National Corp OH Purchases 1,207 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BlackRock by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in BlackRock by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $632.34 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $670.39 and its 200-day moving average is $669.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

