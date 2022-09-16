Park National Corp OH Sells 7,985 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in NIKE by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $105.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.