PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on September 21st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

