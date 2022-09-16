Particl Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,338.00 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $3,338.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00091337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00081954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007819 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,446,821 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.