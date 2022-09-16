Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,750 shares of company stock worth $343,103 and have sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 98.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 503,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

