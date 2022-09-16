Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $945.91 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001325 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00020272 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
