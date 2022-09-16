Paycoin (PCI) 1-Day Volume Hits $218,130.00

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Paycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paycoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Paycoin has a market capitalization of $78.99 million and approximately $218,130.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Paycoin Coin Profile

Paycoin (PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. The official website for Paycoin is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Paycoin is www.talkxpy.com.

Buying and Selling Paycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

